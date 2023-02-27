TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.71 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $47.87. 92,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

About TTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

