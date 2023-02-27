United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

