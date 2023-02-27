United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $40.60 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

