United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 32,064 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,064 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,092,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,052,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

