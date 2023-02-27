United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 32,825 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

