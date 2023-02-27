United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $71.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

