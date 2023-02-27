United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $180.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

