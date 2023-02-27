United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 4.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $121,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in United Rentals by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.09. The stock had a trading volume of 220,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,857. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $470.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.