Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of U opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after purchasing an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,409 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

