Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3542 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

