Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $145.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82.

