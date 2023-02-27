Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 22.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $280,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

