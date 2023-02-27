Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,339,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,797,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,959,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.14. The company had a trading volume of 550,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

