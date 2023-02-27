Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $22.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veradigm by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Veradigm by 239.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Veradigm by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

