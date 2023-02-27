Verge Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.66 million and $766,065.75 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00400232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00090156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00638477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00573638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00177594 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,406,138 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

