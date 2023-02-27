Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.83% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $7,308,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $9,182,949. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

VRTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.94. 270,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

