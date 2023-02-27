Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Sells $86,481.00 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $86,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Viasat Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 256,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viasat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after buying an additional 375,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,400,000 after buying an additional 365,762 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

