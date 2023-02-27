Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.80. 85,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 317,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Vicor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

