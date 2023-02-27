Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VABK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.22. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 33.30%.

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

About Virginia National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 200.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

