Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VABK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.22. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.
Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 33.30%.
Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares
About Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virginia National Bankshares (VABK)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.