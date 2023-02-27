Warburg Research Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on INDUS in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

INDUS Price Performance

Shares of INH stock opened at €23.25 ($24.73) on Thursday. INDUS has a one year low of €17.22 ($18.32) and a one year high of €32.85 ($34.95). The firm has a market cap of $625.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

