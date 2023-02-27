Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST opened at $488.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

