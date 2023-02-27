Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE V opened at $219.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

