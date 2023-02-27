Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

