Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Weave Communications Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $337.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

