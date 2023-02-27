WeBuy (WE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $446.59 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. WeBuy has a market cap of $446.59 million and $2.69 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $8.93 or 0.00038079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

