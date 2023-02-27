Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Newell Brands (NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2023 – Newell Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00.

1/26/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NWL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. 6,426,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,500. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

