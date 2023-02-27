WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $700,405.08

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $65.52 million and approximately $700,405.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00402179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00027871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017454 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,588,715 coins and its circulating supply is 764,120,948 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

