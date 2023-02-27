Wojak Finance (WOJ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $138.41 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $138.41 million and approximately $21,302.51 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

