Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $184.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.64. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.97.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Workday by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

