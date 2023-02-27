WOW-token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $323.31 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $294.77 million and approximately $323.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02975784 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

