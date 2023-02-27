Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $136,051.72

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $173.21 million and approximately $136,051.72 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,642,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,803,336 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,574,985 with 1,736,735,630 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10171321 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69,092.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

