XRP Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.28 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, XRP has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $19.28 billion and $1.03 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00423096 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.08 or 0.28598496 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
