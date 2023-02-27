Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.38. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 916,884 shares.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

