Zcash Price Tops $44.05 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $719.27 million and approximately $59.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.05 or 0.00187971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00072865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

