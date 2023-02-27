Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zevia PBC Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
