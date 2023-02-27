Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $40.50

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $42.01. Zillow Group shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 99,525 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Zillow Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,812 shares of company stock worth $2,520,435 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

