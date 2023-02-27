Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.