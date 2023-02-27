Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.435-4.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.96-0.98 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,003,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,386. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 350,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 634,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 195,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

