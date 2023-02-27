Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.435-4.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.96-0.98 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.68.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,003,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,386. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40.
Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications
Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 350,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 634,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 195,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.