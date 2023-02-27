Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,642,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,553. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

