Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.11-$4.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. 6,642,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,441. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

