108,004 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.19% of Griffon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Griffon by 69.9% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

