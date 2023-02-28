26,274 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $4,602,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $2,643,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Several analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

