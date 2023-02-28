7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Short Interest Update

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

7 Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,250. 7 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.