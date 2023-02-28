AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

