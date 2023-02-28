ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.44 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 61.6% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $6,894.75 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00219398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00006395 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,675.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

