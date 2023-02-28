ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 292,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

