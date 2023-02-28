Achain Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $257,188.38 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

