Acushnet (GOLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

