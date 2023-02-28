Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $382,259.50 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $186,845.10.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 204,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.