Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $23,537.90 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $23,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADUS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

